I regret to inform you all that LaVar Ball is at it again. We had nearly a full summer of reprieve of Lonzo Ball’s dad making ridiculous statements regarding his eldest son’s abilities and the upcoming Lakers season (he still found his way into headlines, good and bad, but at least wasn’t making proclamations about Lonzo’s greatness).

However, with the season set to begin in just a couple of weeks, LaVar just can’t help but talk about Lonzo and the Lakers and how great they’ll be.

Ball joined CBS Sports’ Flagrant Two podcast this week (as transcribed by CBS Sports’ Colin Ward-Henninger) to talk about, well, all the things LaVar likes to talk about, and that includes Lonzo. Ball, unsurprisingly, has high expectations for his son as a rookie and, despite the prevailing (and almost unanimous) feeling around the league being that the Lakers remain at least a year (and a big free agency summer) away from being anywhere near a playoff squad, LaVar thinks they’ll be there this year.