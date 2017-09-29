LaVar Ball Insists The Lakers Will Win 50 Games And Beat The Warriors In The Playoffs

#LA Lakers
09.29.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

I regret to inform you all that LaVar Ball is at it again. We had nearly a full summer of reprieve of Lonzo Ball’s dad making ridiculous statements regarding his eldest son’s abilities and the upcoming Lakers season (he still found his way into headlines, good and bad, but at least wasn’t making proclamations about Lonzo’s greatness).

However, with the season set to begin in just a couple of weeks, LaVar just can’t help but talk about Lonzo and the Lakers and how great they’ll be.

Ball joined CBS Sports’ Flagrant Two podcast this week (as transcribed by CBS Sports’ Colin Ward-Henninger) to talk about, well, all the things LaVar likes to talk about, and that includes Lonzo. Ball, unsurprisingly, has high expectations for his son as a rookie and, despite the prevailing (and almost unanimous) feeling around the league being that the Lakers remain at least a year (and a big free agency summer) away from being anywhere near a playoff squad, LaVar thinks they’ll be there this year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSlavar ball

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 43 mins ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP