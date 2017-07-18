youtube

It’s been a rough couple of days for LaMelo Ball. One of the top prospects in the class of 2019 and a UCLA commit, Ball made a few lowlight reels when he went up for a dunk and got stuffed by the front of the rim. It was a humbling moment, sure, but not as humbling as this video of his dad absolutely tearing into him after a loss in an AAU Tournament.

A large portion of the rant is directed at LaMelo, which includes lines like “You are the weakest link we have on defense on the fact that you don’t move. Until you learn to be like your brother and play both ends, we are going to be a sorry team.” You can watch LaVar’s entire rant right here.