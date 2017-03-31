NBA2K17

A few days ago, we tried to answer a question: What would happen if LaVar Ball and Michael Jordan played 1-on-1? With the help of NBA2K, we learned that the Hall of Fame guard who may be the greatest basketball player to ever live would wipe the floor with the guy who looks incredibly uncomfortable when he plays.

Who knew?

This got us wondering, what would happen if we put LaVar Ball up against another NBA megastar? This time, we thought it would be fun to see how he would survive in a game of 1-on-1 against LeBron James. There’s a little bit of personal beef between the two, as LeBron got angry after Ball talked about his kids in a way that he did not like.

You can probably guess where this is going, but to clear up any doubt, James beat Ball every time they played. None of the games were especially close, and in many of them, Ball didn’t even get out of single digits.