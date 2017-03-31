LaVar Ball Got Destroyed Over And Over By LeBron In Our 1-On-1 Simulation

#LeBron James
03.30.17 37 mins ago 2 Comments

NBA2K17

A few days ago, we tried to answer a question: What would happen if LaVar Ball and Michael Jordan played 1-on-1? With the help of NBA2K, we learned that the Hall of Fame guard who may be the greatest basketball player to ever live would wipe the floor with the guy who looks incredibly uncomfortable when he plays.

Who knew?

This got us wondering, what would happen if we put LaVar Ball up against another NBA megastar? This time, we thought it would be fun to see how he would survive in a game of 1-on-1 against LeBron James. There’s a little bit of personal beef between the two, as LeBron got angry after Ball talked about his kids in a way that he did not like.

You can probably guess where this is going, but to clear up any doubt, James beat Ball every time they played. None of the games were especially close, and in many of them, Ball didn’t even get out of single digits.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSlavar ballLeBron JamesNBA2K17
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP