LaVar Ball Has Reportedly Pulled LiAngelo Ball Out Of UCLA

UCLA announced an indefinite suspension for the three players that were arrested for shoplifting in China last month. Among those players was LiAngelo Ball, younger brother of Lakers first round draft pick, Lonzo Ball, and the son of outspoken sports dad, LaVar Ball.

LiAngelo and his UCLA teammates may or may not have been facing serious jail time, as China doesn’t take shoplifting lightly. This sparked a lively feud between LaVar Ball and Donald Trump, with Trump demanding a ‘thank you’ from both LaVar and LiAngelo for working with China to set the UCLA players free. LiAngelo thanked Trump, LaVar sent him a pair of Big Baller Brand shoes, and here we are.

The latest twist in this saga comes courtesy of TMZ, who was first to report that LaVar Ball has actually pulled LiAngelo Ball out of UCLA, citing an unfair punishment for the shoplifting incident. TMZ is claiming that an associate close to LaVar said that “there’s no need to break down a kid’s spirit for making a mistake.”