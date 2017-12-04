LaVar Ball Has Reportedly Pulled LiAngelo Ball Out Of UCLA

UCLA announced an indefinite suspension for the three players that were arrested for shoplifting in China last month. Among those players was LiAngelo Ball, younger brother of Lakers first round draft pick, Lonzo Ball, and the son of outspoken sports dad, LaVar Ball.
LiAngelo and his UCLA teammates may or may not have been facing serious jail time, as China doesn’t take shoplifting lightly. This sparked a lively feud between LaVar Ball and Donald Trump, with Trump demanding a ‘thank you’ from both LaVar and LiAngelo for working with China to set the UCLA players free. LiAngelo thanked Trump, LaVar sent him a pair of Big Baller Brand shoes, and here we are.
The latest twist in this saga comes courtesy of TMZ, who was first to report that LaVar Ball has actually pulled LiAngelo Ball out of UCLA, citing an unfair punishment for the shoplifting incident. TMZ is claiming that an associate close to LaVar said that “there’s no need to break down a kid’s spirit for making a mistake.”
What’s the deal with every Ball son jacked up eyebrows? As for lavar pulling him outta UCLA, doesn’t that undermine the punishment for the shoplifting incident? Imo it feels like Lavar has no problem at all with his son stealing
The only thing LaVar Ball has a problem with is anyone standing in the way of him making money or limiting his chances to do so.
poor little fella cant even make his own decisions. good thing daddy’s there to hold his hand and wipe his ass
He was only at UCLA as a sweetheart deal so that the youngest Ball would eventually go there. He’s not a great basketball player. Once Ball pulled the youngest out of high school, UCLA had no inventive to play Ball more than the 2-3 minutes he should be playing as a reserve. Not a good look for your brand.