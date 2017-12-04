LaVar Ball Has Reportedly Pulled LiAngelo Ball Out Of UCLA

#NBA Jumpstart
Sports Writer
12.04.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

UCLA announced an indefinite suspension for the three players that were arrested for shoplifting in China last month. Among those players was LiAngelo Ball, younger brother of Lakers first round draft pick, Lonzo Ball, and the son of outspoken sports dad, LaVar Ball.

LiAngelo and his UCLA teammates may or may not have been facing serious jail time, as China doesn’t take shoplifting lightly. This sparked a lively feud between LaVar Ball and Donald Trump, with Trump demanding a ‘thank you’ from both LaVar and LiAngelo for working with China to set the UCLA players free. LiAngelo thanked Trump, LaVar sent him a pair of Big Baller Brand shoes, and here we are.

The latest twist in this saga comes courtesy of TMZ, who was first to report that LaVar Ball has actually pulled LiAngelo Ball out of UCLA, citing an unfair punishment for the shoplifting incident. TMZ is claiming that an associate close to LaVar said that “there’s no need to break down a kid’s spirit for making a mistake.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart
TAGSlavar ballliangelo ballNBA Jumpstart

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP