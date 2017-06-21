A Magazine Journalist Got To Witness LaVar Ball’s Media Mogul Ascent In Real Time

06.21.17 2 hours ago

FS1

Where Lonzo Ball will play in the NBA will unquestionably be decided at Thursday’s NBA Draft, but it’s very clear the LaVar Ball story is not finished on draft night. With two NBA prospects for sons and a brand to grow, Ball figures to be a major part of the basketball world for years to come.

Zach Baron of GQ took a deep dive into the Big Baller Brand lifestyle, meeting with the Balls for months to produce the piece that dropped on Wednesday. What he saw was a father of three talented basketball players become the hoops story of the moment, and his piece was a really interesting reflection on Ball’s evolution as basketball dad.

The impact LaVar has on his sons is something that’s been debated publicly for months, but each time the Ball children are asked they say LaVar’s big talk doesn’t bother them. In fact, Baron describes watching the Ball children literally checking their phones in boredom as Ball is on ESPN hyping up his sons as better than Michael Jordan.

