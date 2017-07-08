LaVar Ball Called Lonzo’s Lakers Debut His ‘Worst Game Ever’ But Insists He’s Already Changing The Team’s Culture

07.08.17

Lonzo Ball’s NBA debut during the Lakers’ Summer League game with the Clippers left many wanting more from the reported future of the team. Despite a fine start with Brandon Ingram that earned some highlight treatment from the NBA, Ball turned in a performance featuring five points, five assists, and three turnovers over his 33 minutes on the court. It’s Summer League, but all eyes are on Ball thanks to his hype man and father LaVar building him up to the moon. The elder Ball was giving interviews and joining the commentary team all night, representing Big Baller Brand and stealing some of the spotlight from his son.

Considering the attention his first game received, you’d have to think it only gets harder for Lonzo from here on. But according to LaVar Ball, it’s just a time for growth and his son is already changing things for the Lakers:

Lonzo had his worst game ever and only lost by 3-4 points. He still kept the team in the game having his worst game ever…It’s better for him to start at the bottom than all the success. He’s gonna grow.
I can show you what he can do. Look how many Lakers fans out here. He’s changing the culture. Instead of going to the movies, everyone is going to watch the Lakers and Big Baller Brand.

