Getty Image

LaVar Ball has made some bold claims since he entered the NBA zeitgeist when his oldest son Lonzo started to garner some national attention a few years back. LaVar’s claims range from clearly-trolling to maybe-serious, and include such absurdities like defeating Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one or taking shots at Joel Embiid’s intelligence.

Love him or hate him, it’s hard to argue that LaVar’s marketing strategy and innate ability to find the nearest camera isn’t working. He recently purchased a gigantic new Big Baller Brand mansion, he landed his own show through Facebook, and his media appearances are only getting more frequent. While his antics may, or may not be having a negative impact on Lonzo’s NBA career, LaVar’s stock still rising, believe it or not. He’s everywhere, still, and he’s making a lot of money doing it.

Lonzo, on the other hand, has struggled during the first several weeks of the 2017-18 NBA season. The Lakers are playing fun team basketball right now, and Lonzo deserves some credit for that, but his individual scoring output is non-existent right now. As of November 6th, he’s shooting below 30% from the field, and that’s unheard of for a player who’s getting 33 minutes every night.

Despite those early struggles, LaVar made another bold claim on behalf of his son at ComplexCon on Saturday, and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was his target.