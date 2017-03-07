Lonzo Ball’s Dad Still Thinks His Son Is Better Than Steph Curry

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Because I care about you and don’t want to subject you to direct contact with Undisputed on FS1, I took the time to watch a clip that features Lonzo Ball’s dad, LaVar, saying to Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe that his son is a better basketball player than two-time reigning MVP Steph Curry.

If you’re older, think of me as Spock subjecting myself to radiation poisoning so Kirk and the crew can live in that Star Trek movie. If you’re younger, think of me as Kirk doing the same thing and being magically revived in that newer Star Trek movie.

Here’s how the Ball-Curry conversation went down with the nation’s leading Basketball Dad:

Shannon: Do you think you might’ve went out on a limb a little too far when you said your son, who’s a college freshman at UCLA, is better than Steph Curry, a two-time MVP with the last time being unanimous? LaVar: No.

OK, so there’s more, but that’s a really funny way to answer a question like that.