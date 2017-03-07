Rachel DeMita On UPROXX | March Madness

Lonzo Ball’s Dad Still Thinks His Son Is Better Than Steph Curry

03.07.17 54 mins ago 2 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Because I care about you and don’t want to subject you to direct contact with Undisputed on FS1, I took the time to watch a clip that features Lonzo Ball’s dad, LaVar, saying to Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe that his son is a better basketball player than two-time reigning MVP Steph Curry.

If you’re older, think of me as Spock subjecting myself to radiation poisoning so Kirk and the crew can live in that Star Trek movie. If you’re younger, think of me as Kirk doing the same thing and being magically revived in that newer Star Trek movie.

Here’s how the Ball-Curry conversation went down with the nation’s leading Basketball Dad:

Shannon: Do you think you might’ve went out on a limb a little too far when you said your son, who’s a college freshman at UCLA, is better than Steph Curry, a two-time MVP with the last time being unanimous?

LaVar: No.

OK, so there’s more, but that’s a really funny way to answer a question like that.

Shannon: Do you think you might’ve went out on a limb a little too far when you said your son, who’s a college freshman at UCLA, could beat up Superman, who possesses superhuman strength, can fly and can’t be defeated with Earth’s weapons?

Around The Web

TAGSlavar ballLonzo BallSTEPHEN CURRY
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 7 hours ago
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP