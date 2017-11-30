LaVar Ball Went On Television And Claimed Lonzo Is Better Than Steph Curry During Lakers-Warriors

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #LA Lakers
11.30.17

Getty Image

Wednesday was a day that ended in the letter “y,” so to the surprise of no one, LaVar Ball went on television and made one of his trademark bold claims. This time, the Biggest Baller of them all decided to play the hits and say that his oldest son, Lonzo, is better than Steph Curry.

If you are surprised that he went to the well instead of making up a new claim, there was a reason for this. The Lakers and the Warriors squared off in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, and at one point, NBC Sports Bay Area got him on television.

Now, there was exactly one way this interview was going to end. You know this, I know this, everyone knows this. And yet it still made for captivating television, as LaVar Ball just would not stop going in.

