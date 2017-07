A strange subplot of the NBA’s Summer League has been the shoe choices of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball. While he’s signed to his family’s brand Big Baller Brand, the talented guard has rocked adidas and Nike kicks during Summer League. On Saturday night, that trend continued, as Ball rocked Under Armour’s Stephen Curry 4s against the Nets.

