LaVar Ball’s Plan Is For All His Sons To Go One-And-Done And Be Lakers

#NBA Draft 2017
06.09.17 4 hours ago 2 Comments

ESPN

LaVar Ball says all three of his sons will play for the Los Angels Lakers, and the result will be a bevy of championships. The loudest man in Chino Hills gave a wide-ranging interview to ESPN where he said, among other things, that his sons would all play for the Lakers after a season with the UCLA Bruins.

Ball also discussed the condition of his wife, Tina, who had a stroke in February and is back home recovering. In talking about his sons, though, Ball went well beyond the destiny of his eldest, Lonzo, who is likely headed for the Lakers as the second overall pick in this month’s NBA Draft.

Though the article noted that Liangelo—a freshman at UCLA this fall—isn’t on the draft board of various unnamed NBA executives, Ball said son will be one-and-done and test the NBA waters once he gets through a year of college.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSlamelo balllavar ballLonzo BallLOS ANGELES LAKERSNBA Draft 2017

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 8 hours ago 5 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 18 hours ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 2 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 2 days ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP