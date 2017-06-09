LaVar Ball’s Plan Is For All His Sons To Go One-And-Done And Be Lakers

ESPN

LaVar Ball says all three of his sons will play for the Los Angels Lakers, and the result will be a bevy of championships. The loudest man in Chino Hills gave a wide-ranging interview to ESPN where he said, among other things, that his sons would all play for the Lakers after a season with the UCLA Bruins.

Ball also discussed the condition of his wife, Tina, who had a stroke in February and is back home recovering. In talking about his sons, though, Ball went well beyond the destiny of his eldest, Lonzo, who is likely headed for the Lakers as the second overall pick in this month’s NBA Draft.

Though the article noted that Liangelo—a freshman at UCLA this fall—isn’t on the draft board of various unnamed NBA executives, Ball said son will be one-and-done and test the NBA waters once he gets through a year of college.