Getty Image

LaVar Ball has some thoughts about Luke Walton’s coaching. The Big Baller Brand patriarch and noted AAU coach wasn’t a fan of how the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers executed the team’s end game on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, and it might shock you that his advice includes getting the ball to his son, Lonzo.

The Lakers pushed Golden State to overtime on Wednesday night, but Steph Curry and the Warriors ultimately won a game in which LA had a chance to win it with the last shot in regulation. LaVar’s issue is that Luke Walton called timeout in the closing seconds to set up a play, which had Brandon Ingram take a shot that would not fall.

LaVar, predictably, says the Lakers should not have called timeout to reset things for the final shot. In fact, he says a certain Big Baller was open in the lane for the game-winning basket. He spoke with Chris Haynes after the game and relayed the big news: Lonzo was ready to lead the Lakers to glory.