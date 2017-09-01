Getty Image

As we near the September 19 release date for NBA 2K18, we keep getting more and more information about the game, both through 2K releases and some sleuthing by the internet. On Thursday, 2K announced the new “Run The Neighborhood” feature in MyCAREER, which is a completely unique sports video game career mode feature.

We’ve also gotten plenty of player ratings, including the top 30 players overall, all-time teams, and other official bits of information over the past two months. At the GameStop Expo, the NBA 2K18 demo was available, which gave us our first glimpse at extended gameplay footage.

The latest snippet of info involves the Twitter feed that you can check in on during your career mode. The game introduced this feature years ago and has regularly added members of the media and other personalities Twitter accounts to the game to make it a more complete and realistic experience of seeing people tweeting about your player. This year, it appears as though LaVar Ball‘s Twitter account is coming and it seems to capture the essence of the patriarch of the Ball family.