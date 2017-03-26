A Video Of LaVar Ball Playing Basketball Has Surfaced, And It’s Not Pretty

03.26.17 2 hours ago

ESPN

There has been so much chatter lately about whether LaVar Ball could beat Michael Jordan in his prime in 1-on-1. It’s absurd, and everyone agrees that Jordan would win, but Ball is so confident that you can’t help but wonder “what if?”

Well, we finally have video proof of what Ball’s game looks like and it’s not great. The Hoops Column acquired video of Ball playing in a pickup game where he doesn’t exactly look like someone who could give Jordan fits. In fact, he doesn’t even look like he’s in the same galaxy as any of his sons. (Ball is wearing No. 8 on the red team.)

Around The Web

TAGSlavar ball
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP