ESPN

There has been so much chatter lately about whether LaVar Ball could beat Michael Jordan in his prime in 1-on-1. It’s absurd, and everyone agrees that Jordan would win, but Ball is so confident that you can’t help but wonder “what if?”

Well, we finally have video proof of what Ball’s game looks like and it’s not great. The Hoops Column acquired video of Ball playing in a pickup game where he doesn’t exactly look like someone who could give Jordan fits. In fact, he doesn’t even look like he’s in the same galaxy as any of his sons. (Ball is wearing No. 8 on the red team.)