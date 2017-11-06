LaVar Ball Is Already Questioning Luke Walton Not Playing Lonzo Enough In The Fourth Quarter

#LA Lakers
11.06.17

Getty Image

Even the most promising NBA rookies have a steep learning curve, and many coaches – both old school and new – are apprehensive about trusting young players down the stretch in a tight game. But there’s also an argument to be made that young guys have to be allowed to make mistakes and figure out ways to play through them.

It’s a delicate balance to strike, especially when you’re actually trying to win ball games, which is what the Los Angeles Lakers are apparently trying to do now as new expectations have unexpectedly been thrust upon them. They’ve won three out of their last five and currently sit at .500 for the season, and a postseason berth suddenly doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

But the Ball family patriarch isn’t happy with how coach Luke Walton has been managing his son Lonzo’s playing time of late, particularly during crunch time, noting that he thinks inconsistent minutes are contributing to Lonzo’s slow shooting start.

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSlavar ballLonzo BallLUKE WALTON

