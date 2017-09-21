Getty Image

The most talked-about shoe that will never exist got a refresh on Thursday. Big Baller Brand announced it is scrapping the original ZO2 Prime in favor of a completely redesigned shoe that the maker claims is the “lightest” basketball shoe ever.

The ‘ZO2 Prime Remix’ is a bit of a clunky name for what’s essentially a brand new shoe. But the first and also remixed shoe looks very different than the original $695 shoe the Internet roasted and then eventually accepted as something that exists in this universe.

The other colorways the Balls had originally announced will be turned into ZO2 Prime Remix colorways as well, but there’s no telling if that will be a perfect transition. That’s why LaVar Ball and Big Baller Brand are offering refunds to those who plunked down the scratch to reserve a pair in its initial delivery.