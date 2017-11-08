Getty Image

It’s rare that LaVar Ball is not trying to make to make a big deal out of something, but the international arrest of his middle child appears to be one of those things.

A subdued Ball spoke briefly early Wednesday about the arrest of his son LiAngelo in China on Tuesday, as he was one of three UCLA men’s basketball players to be detained by Chinese authorities.

Despite reports that LiAngelo could face up to 10 years in prison, LaVar was subdued when he spoke to ESPN’s Arash Markazi, insisting his son will “be fine” but being uncharacteristically cautious with his words.