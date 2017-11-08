LaVar Ball Insists LiAngelo Will ‘Be Fine’ After Making Bail On Shoplifting Charges

11.08.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s rare that LaVar Ball is not trying to make to make a big deal out of something, but the international arrest of his middle child appears to be one of those things.

A subdued Ball spoke briefly early Wednesday about the arrest of his son LiAngelo in China on Tuesday, as he was one of three UCLA men’s basketball players to be detained by Chinese authorities.

Despite reports that LiAngelo could face up to 10 years in prison, LaVar was subdued when he spoke to ESPN’s Arash Markazi, insisting his son will “be fine” but being uncharacteristically cautious with his words.

Around The Web

TAGSliangelo ballLonzo Ball

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP