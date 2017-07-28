Getty Image

Much like a basketball and the Earth we occupy currently hurling us through space, the drama around LaVar Ball continues to spin. On Thursday, Ball did another thing to disrupt an AAU game his Big Ballers were involved in.

Ball asked for and got a female referee replaced mid-game on Friday morning after the official levied a technical foul on him. The Big Baller patriarch had already pulled his team off the court and forfeited a game after a technical foul at a tournament in Anaheim, California earlier this week. So this was a request that was not taken lightly.