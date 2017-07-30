Getty Image

LaVar Ball says he doesn’t listen to diss tracks, but he’s got some words for Shaq, anyway. The former NBA Most Valuable Player runner-up dropped a diss track that included some words for Ball. The two fells started beefing back when Big Baller Brand unveiled their very expensive shoes what seems like years ago now, with Shaq saying he doesn’t overcharge for his shoes.

The diss track also included some other people, but Ball was asked about his mention and, not even hearing the track for himself, had a response ready for Shaq.