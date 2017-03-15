Rachel DeMita On UPROXX | March Madness

The Internet Had All Kinds Of Fun With #LaVarBallSays

03.14.17 2 hours ago

Here is a brief list of things that LaVar Ball has said over the last few days:

  1. He believes his son, UCLA star Lonzo Ball, is better than Steph Curry.
  2. He believes that, when they were both in their primes, he could have taken down Michael Jordan. LaVar didn’t mean any of his sons, he means himself.
  3. The shoe endorsement deal that his three sons could end up getting? Well, LaVar and the boys won’t even listen to you unless you offer $1 billion.

LaVar Ball is as brash as it gets, which, sure, it’s annoying at times but it also leads to some tremendous comedy. For example, Twitter started up with the hashtag #LaVarBallSays on Tuesday afternoon. The results were fantastic.

