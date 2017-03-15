The Internet Had All Kinds Of Fun With #LaVarBallSays

Here is a brief list of things that LaVar Ball has said over the last few days:
- He believes his son, UCLA star Lonzo Ball, is better than Steph Curry.
- He believes that, when they were both in their primes, he could have taken down Michael Jordan. LaVar didn’t mean any of his sons, he means himself.
- The shoe endorsement deal that his three sons could end up getting? Well, LaVar and the boys won’t even listen to you unless you offer $1 billion.
LaVar Ball is as brash as it gets, which, sure, it’s annoying at times but it also leads to some tremendous comedy. For example, Twitter started up with the hashtag #LaVarBallSays on Tuesday afternoon. The results were fantastic.
