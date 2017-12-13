Getty Image

The LaVar Ball experience has been well chronicled for quite some time and, at this point, most people have decided how to feel about the father of Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo. While the backlash has been real, there is a contingent that really appears to support LaVar, though, and Fred Kerber of the New York Post captured a bit of that from the perspective of the Big Apple.

Over the weekend, the Ball family created a pop-up event for Big Baller Brand in New York City and, in short, Lonzo seemed to be fairly amazed by all of the fans and supporters of his father.

“I didn’t count them but there were a lot of people. I got out of the car and said, ‘Wow, it’s cold out here.’ I wouldn’t stand out there in that cold but they definitely did it. I mean everybody was calling my dad a legend. That was about the funniest. Just yelling out the brand saying ’LaVar is my hero.’”

In fact, the report mentioned one specific account from an NBA player that happens to be quite close to the situation with LaVar and the Lakers. Buzz has emerged that the Lakers may not be thrilled with LaVar’s takes on head coach Luke Walton.