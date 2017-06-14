LaVar Ball Got His Own Autographed Trading Card And Of Course It’s Expensive

#NBA Draft 2017
06.14.17 33 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

LaVar Ball is getting his own trading card. Yes, LaVar. Lonzo’s dad. ESPN reported late Tuesday that the Big Baller Brand patriarch will appear on authographed trading cards made by Leaf.

The cards — which can’t be called basketball cards because LaVar clearly can’t play basketball — will be sold where all sports card transactions happen these days: eBay. Each one will cost $59.95, which is an inexpensive way to get into the Big Baller Brand ecosystem but still isn’t exactly cheap.

Ball was quick to note, however, that this isn’t about making Big Baller bucks.

“This wasn’t all about the money,” Ball told ESPN. “I think it’s cool to have a card.”

