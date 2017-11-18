In what could spark the type of media showdown that finishes off what is left of our melted brains, LaVar Ball is taking aim at Donald Trump. The outspoken patriarch of the Ball family is making it clear that Trump doesn’t deserve any thanks for getting his son LiAngelo and two other UCLA students out of China after a shoplifting incident that had them facing a hefty penalty and house arrest. The president tweeted about the players upon their return, questioning why he wasn’t thanked for his role in their release back to the United States. The players then thanked the president and State Department soon after during a press conference on the incident, earning a follow-up tweet from the president saying you’re welcome and urging them to thank President Xi Jinping of China too.
The players have been suspended indefinitely, but their situation is far better than a possible prison sentence. But according to Ball, the president’s help didn’t mean much to him and he told ESPN as much late Friday:
“Who?” Ball told ESPN when asked about Trump’s involvement in the matter. “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”
please please please Trump, say something about how bad Lonzo sucks….but honestly, I’m not sure whose side I’m on in thins
Lavar and Trump in the same room would result in a vacuous sucksplosion not seen since Lake Peigneur
SOMEBODY HAND ME ALL THE GODDAMN POPCORN!