You knew this was going to happen. If Kentucky beat UCLA in the Sweet 16, everyone on Twitter was going to use it as an opportunity to make fun of LaVar Ball, the brash and outspoken father of Bruins guard Lonzo Ball. That ended up happening, as the Wildcats took UCLA down, 86-75.
Twitter’s jokes about LaVar had to surpass a pretty high bar for them to be funny, especially because he’s drawn the ire of the web before. Even Tony Allen knew that it was going to be a long night for the most famous sports dad in America right now.
Despite the high expectations, the internet rallied together and managed to have a ton of fun at LaVar’s expense.
