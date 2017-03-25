The Internet Unloaded On LaVar Ball After Kentucky Took Down UCLA In The Sweet 16

#NCAA Tournament
03.25.17 1 min ago

You knew this was going to happen. If Kentucky beat UCLA in the Sweet 16, everyone on Twitter was going to use it as an opportunity to make fun of LaVar Ball, the brash and outspoken father of Bruins guard Lonzo Ball. That ended up happening, as the Wildcats took UCLA down, 86-75.

Twitter’s jokes about LaVar had to surpass a pretty high bar for them to be funny, especially because he’s drawn the ire of the web before. Even Tony Allen knew that it was going to be a long night for the most famous sports dad in America right now.

Despite the high expectations, the internet rallied together and managed to have a ton of fun at LaVar’s expense.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSKENTUCKY WILDCATSlavar ballLonzo BallNCAA TournamentUCLA BRUINS
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP