You knew this was going to happen. If Kentucky beat UCLA in the Sweet 16, everyone on Twitter was going to use it as an opportunity to make fun of LaVar Ball, the brash and outspoken father of Bruins guard Lonzo Ball. That ended up happening, as the Wildcats took UCLA down, 86-75.

Twitter’s jokes about LaVar had to surpass a pretty high bar for them to be funny, especially because he’s drawn the ire of the web before. Even Tony Allen knew that it was going to be a long night for the most famous sports dad in America right now.

I know the Lavar Ball Memes in the chamber 🙄 — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) March 25, 2017

Despite the high expectations, the internet rallied together and managed to have a ton of fun at LaVar’s expense.

Whelp, I see we've made it here. pic.twitter.com/feT2pV6SAb — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) March 25, 2017

Remember when LaVar Ball said "If Steph Curry was on UCLA he'd shoot them OUT of the game"…. pic.twitter.com/hSBDvOyV7m — C.C. (@TheActualCC) March 25, 2017

Where can Lavar Ball go? pic.twitter.com/rzg1hvK0xN — Wells P (@Wells_P) March 25, 2017