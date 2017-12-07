LaVar Ball’s grand plan to get his three sons to play in the NBA (preferably together on the L.A. Lakers) used to be based on all three playing at UCLA and then taking their talents to the Association.
However, plans have changed and the Bruins are no longer the Ball boys’ pipeline to the league. While playing at UCLA vaulted Lonzo into his status as one of the top prospects in the most recent NBA Draft and to the Lakers with the No. 2 pick, LaVar sees the writing on the wall with regards to LiAngelo and LaMelo.
He’s pulled both out of school, LiAngelo out of UCLA and LaMelo out of Chino Hills High School, with the original thought to prepare them for the NBA himself. Now, the plan is for his two youngest sons to play together overseas in order to continue developing and play against professional competition.
