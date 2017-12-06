Getty Image

LaVar Ball isn’t ready to give up the fight when it comes to his dream of his three sons all playing together in the NBA. Lonzo has already made it, as the No. 2 overall pick of the Lakers this past June. His youngest son, LaMelo, is a highly-regarded prospect and has a chance to make his way to the league as well, but the stumbling block for Ball’s quest for family NBA domination involves middle son LiAngelo.

LaVar recently pulled LiAngelo out of UCLA this week to spend the next year preparing him for the NBA Draft. That decision was widely criticized for a variety of reasons, but from the standpoint of an NBA fan or an NBA writer, the main problem with the plan was simply that LiAngelo Ball isn’t considered an NBA prospect.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wasn’t afraid to make sure everyone understood that earlier this week when he took to Twitter to put to rest any thought that LiAngelo had a shot at being drafted. Naturally, LaVar Ball had a response, as he joined SiriusXM NBA on his media tour this week to explain his decision and punch back at the critics and analysts saying LiAngelo isn’t a prospect.