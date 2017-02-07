ARE YOU KIDDING ME?#LeBronJames ties it up w/ the THREE off the glass! pic.twitter.com/8fuNrHqprL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2017

LeBron James visited the bank in crunch time and deposited one of the most impressive desperation threes in recent memory.

James hit a game-tying 3-pointer for the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday with 0.3 seconds left against the Washington Wizards. The three from an impossible angle came after a football-style pass lob from Kevin Love on the baseline with three seconds left after John Wall made a pair of free throws to give Washington a 3-point lead.

James actually had a chance at the win on the previous play, somehow finding himself with an uncontested layup with the Wizards up one. He may have walked on the play, got a bit off balance inside because of it, and somehow missed the shot inside.

The miss put Wall on the line to extend the Wizards lead, which he did. With no timeouts left for the Cavs, Love simply reared back on the inbound pass and launched the ball down the court to James. He got the ball inside the 3-point line, quickly stepped out and launched a shot while spinning out of bounds. James was on the sideline when the 26-foot shot hit high off the glass and banked in to tie the game at 120.