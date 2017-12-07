Getty Image

LeBron James, now in his 15th season in the league, is still extremely good at basketball. He’s also incredibly clutch, despite the narrative about him that dominated the first half of his career.

This year, James’ late game scoring has been otherworldly. He’s shooting 59.2 percent from the field in the final five minutes of games when the Cavs lead or trail by five or fewer points. He’s scoring 5.4 points per game in those situations in 14 games, meaning he’s scoring more than a point per minute in clutch situations.

It gets even more ridiculous when you tighten the scenario down to the final three minutes of a game when the Cavs lead or trail by five or fewer points. In those situations, he’s shooting 63.6 percent from the field and is scoring 4.2 points per game in those scenarios (13 games). So, in 33.8 minutes in that situation, James has scored 54 points. That’s absurd.

So, when the Cavs found themselves in a tight game on Wednesday night against the Kings, it should come as no surprise that the dagger came courtesy of LeBron James on a three-pointer with under 15 seconds to play.