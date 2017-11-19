Colin Kaepernick was back in the news over the last week. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made the cover of GQ, as the publication called him 2017’s Citizen of the Year.
A photo of Kaepernick’s cover eventually made its way onto LeBron James’ Instagram account. The best basketball player in the world was a fan of the magazine’s decision, and when he was asked about Kaepernick on Sunday afternoon, LeBron expressed his feelings on Kaepernick’s continued unemployment.
LeBron told Dave McMenamin of ESPN that he believes Kaepernick is being “blackballed” out of the NFL, saying “The only reason I could say he’s not on a team is because the way he took a knee.”
“I love football, but I’m not part of the NFL,” James told ESPN following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ practice Sunday. “I don’t represent the NFL. I don’t know their rules and regulations. But I do know Kap is getting a wrong doing, I do know that. Just watching, he’s an NFL player. He’s an NFL player and you see all these other quarterbacks out there and players out there that get all these second and third chances that are nowhere near as talented as him. It just feels like he’s been blackballed out of the NFL. So, I definitely do not respect that.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With