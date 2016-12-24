These 6 Game Show Moments Will Blow Your Mind

If LeBron James Delivered $1.3 Million In Cash To Your Door, You’d Go Nuts Too

#LeBron James
12.24.16 21 hours ago 6 Comments

Instagram

My grandmother loved watching shows like Wheel of Fortune and The Price Is Right and telling me contestants weren’t actually walking away with any of the cash and prizes advertised on screen. Perhaps that’s where I get my skepticism from, but man oh man do I wish she were alive to see this.

LeBron James visited one lucky family on Friday to hand deliver $1.3 million dollars in cold hard cash. The duffle bag of money was earned when childhood sweethearts John and Angel Whorton appeared on James’ new NBC game show, The Wall. The show is what happens when you mix The Price Is Right’s popular “Plinko” game with Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. What separates The Wall from other shows is that contestants are chosen by just how great of a human being they are which definitely counts me out as I am a POS.

“This game was created to give good opportunities to good people. We want to make good things happen for you guys,” show host Chris Hardwick told the Whortons at the start of the first episode.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesThe Wall (TV Show)

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP