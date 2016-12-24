My grandmother loved watching shows like Wheel of Fortune and The Price Is Right and telling me contestants weren’t actually walking away with any of the cash and prizes advertised on screen. Perhaps that’s where I get my skepticism from, but man oh man do I wish she were alive to see this.
LeBron James visited one lucky family on Friday to hand deliver $1.3 million dollars in cold hard cash. The duffle bag of money was earned when childhood sweethearts John and Angel Whorton appeared on James’ new NBC game show, The Wall. The show is what happens when you mix The Price Is Right’s popular “Plinko” game with Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. What separates The Wall from other shows is that contestants are chosen by just how great of a human being they are which definitely counts me out as I am a POS.
“This game was created to give good opportunities to good people. We want to make good things happen for you guys,” show host Chris Hardwick told the Whortons at the start of the first episode.
Yeah okay fine. Lebron gives to charity. Lebron speaks out on politics and social issues. Lebron runs increasingly successful businesses. He’s getting shows on TV, taking care of homefront…
But none of this matters cuz he doesn’t have that “cold blooded killer clutch” gene that Michael Jordan and Kobe had.
amirite?
Not really.
Hell yeah, LeFraud may have rings, awards, and admiration of his peers, but fuck him for smiling and dancing all the time. Barkley and Miller never did that and they’re legends!😡😡😡😡😤😤😤
Nah
yes u right. cause when we talkin bout jordan and kobe killer instinct we’re talking bout ball, not bout being a role model for society or something. its just 2 things differentes. each with its merits.
but on the court, i dont fucking care if lebron or kobe or robin fucking lopez is saving christmas or something like that.
The original statement above makes no sense.
James shows a social conscience that Jordan never did, which I highly respect. But that doesn’t mean that I have to pretend that he’s consistently exhibits the same mindset that Jordan and Kobe did throughout their careers.
And if we’re going to bring up businesses and pretending, let’s not keep going with the idea that Nike didn’t take advantage of LRMR with that “lifetime” deal. Unless his sales drop off drastically after his career ends (or before) then it’s just going to look worse and worse.