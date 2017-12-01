Getty Image

LeBron James is almost assuredly playing in the All-Star Game in Los Angeles later this winter, but don’t expect LeBron James to suddenly get interested in All-Star Weekend’s other festivities just because the game’s taking place near one of his homes.

In fact, that’s all the more reason to not participate according to him. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar said his statistics from beyond the arc this season don’t change what his plans are for All-Star Weekend, and that includes the Skills Competition’s 3-point shootout.

James told The Athletic on Friday that — despite shooting 43 percent from three this season — he has no plans to participate in the skills competition in any way. After all, he’s got a house and a family nearby to spend some time with.