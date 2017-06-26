LeBron Explained Why He Thinks Allen Iverson And Not Michael Jordan Was ‘The God’

#LeBron James #Michael Jordan
06.26.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The general consensus is that Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time. You’ll find a few holdouts that will tell you it’s Bill Russell or someone else from a bygone era, but, for the most part, the answer will be Jordan. However, for a generation (my generation) that grew up watching the NBA in the 90s and early 2000s, Jordan — for all his greatness — wasn’t necessarily everyone’s favorite player.

Everyone wished to be like Mike, but he operated on such a different level that being Mike always felt unattainable. For many coming up in that time period, Allen Iverson was the one that represented an attainable goal. He was of a normal height and didn’t jump out of the gym, but still dominated with his skills as a ball-handler, shooter, and just all-around scorer of the basketball. You could dream of putting in the work to be like A.I., and that’s why, at 42 years old, he’s still a marquee attraction at the BIG3.

Iverson wasn’t just the guy that had normal size in a sea of giants, but he also came from the struggle and emerged as a star. For LeBron James, that’s what set Iverson apart from Jordan, and, as he told Sports Illustrated‘s Lee Jenkins, is what made Iverson a god to kids like him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Michael Jordan
TAGSALLEN IVERSONLeBron JamesMichael Jordan

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 3 days ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 4 days ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 4 days ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 1 week ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP