Just when you thought LeBron James couldn’t be any more amazing. In the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, The King led the fast break, leaped into the air with nowhere to go, then at the last second threw an alley-oop off the glass to himself for the two-handed flush.
LeBron Threw An Alley-Oop Off The Glass To Himself For An Incredible Jam In Game 4
Jamie Cooper 06.09.17 2 hours ago
