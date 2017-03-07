LeBron James Shared A Horrific Detail About Andrew Bogut’s Leg Injury

Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a serious loss on Monday night, as Andrew Bogut went down with an injury just minutes into his first game with the team. After getting some testing done, it was determined that the newest addition to the defending champs suffered a fractured tibia, and as of now, he is out indefinitely.

The injury seems like it was pretty nasty, especially when you remember that LeBron James was right there and heard the whole thing happen … wait, what?

LeBron said he heard Bogut's leg break on the court when it happened — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) March 7, 2017

OH MY GOD NO NO NO NO NO.