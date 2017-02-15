Please watch this pass as many times as you can. It makes no sense, as it is a testament to the ridiculous court vision, timing, and passing ability that LeBron James possesses. While plenty of players can do all of the individual things that make this pass so crazy – the pinpoint two-handed bounce pass, the no-look dime, throwing a pass between someone’s legs – no one can put them all together like LeBron did here.

The Cavaliers are playing against the Timberwolves on Tuesday night. At one point LeBron thought it would be fun to completely embarrass Andrew Wiggins by throwing this pass. It was a dime that went right between the legs of the Wolves’ young star on the wing that landed right into the hands of Derrick Williams, who was able to throw down without any issues.