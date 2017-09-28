LeBron James Suffered An Ankle Injury In Practice And Is Day-To-Day

LeBron James had everything going for him with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season but an injury may set him back a few days.
James — happy as can be after his team signed good friend Dwyane Wade — suffered an ankle injury that pay put him on the shelf for a few days as camp begins for the Cavaliers.
The injury apparently happened at the end of practice late on Wednesday, when James turned his left ankle. Doctors X-rayed James just to be sure it wasn’t a break, and it appears that it’s not too serious an injury.
Can’t wait for Trump to gloat about this.
I’m expecting, at the very least, him to RT a comment about “taking a knee” from injury.
