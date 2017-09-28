LeBron James Suffered An Ankle Injury In Practice And Is Day-To-Day

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
09.28.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James had everything going for him with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season but an injury may set him back a few days.

James — happy as can be after his team signed good friend Dwyane Wade — suffered an ankle injury that pay put him on the shelf for a few days as camp begins for the Cavaliers.

The injury apparently happened at the end of practice late on Wednesday, when James turned his left ankle. Doctors X-rayed James just to be sure it wasn’t a break, and it appears that it’s not too serious an injury.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron James

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP