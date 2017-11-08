Getty Image

The silliest story in the NBA this week is LeBron James‘ random posting of an Arthur meme on Instagram. No one seems to know exactly why LeBron did it, but there are a number of theories as to why, and all of them are extremely silly in one way or another.

Maybe he was mad about Kyrie Irving and the Celtics. Maybe he was mad about how the Cavaliers have been playing. Maybe he ordered a steak medium-rare and it came out medium-well. All that we know is that LeBron was in a bad mood and he decided to articulate that with a meme that was popular in 2016.

After the Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, thought, someone asked LeBron why he posted the meme. He had a simple message that came from the heart: He likes the show Arthur.