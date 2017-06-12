LeBron James’ Off The Backboard Dunk Is Even Better In This Supercut Of International Calls

06.12.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers wowed us for at least one final time in Game 4 of the NBA Finals when they put on a phenomenal show on the offensive side of the ball in a 137-116 win over the Warriors to force a Game 5 back in Oakland. There were big three-pointers, crafty drives to the basket, and tricky finishes at the rim, but the defining moment from Game 4 was LeBron James’ off-the-backboard alley-oop to himself.

James ever so casually broke out a play that’s normally reserved for the All-Star Game when his initial course of action broke down. As he floated into the lane, having already picked up his dribble, the Warriors smartly covered up all his passing lanes. This led to James having no options for getting rid of the ball, and should have resulted in an awkward push shot that would’ve had a very low probability of going in.

Except this is LeBron James, so he did this.

