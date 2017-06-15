Instagram/@KingJames

It didn’t take long for LeBron James to get back in the gym and start working towards next season’s revenge tour after the Cavaliers’ were trounced by the Warriors in five games in the NBA Finals. James posted a video to Instagram on Thursday showing him bouncing around the weight room while the Warriors were busy on their championship parade.

It’s clear James is back and focused on the task at hand, which is the uphill climb to catch Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and the Warriors’ squad that is definitely a super team no matter what Durant says. That could mean the Cavs need to make a move — possibly trying to turn Kevin Love into a different player via trade — but mostly, it means LeBron James has to be at his best again and ready to play almost every minute of every game against the Warriors.

To do that, James needs no distractions and to be at his very best. That means he’s got to workout and also not be worried about silly things, like continuing to fight with his hairline. Based off of his Instagram video and caption, this is going to be the summer of Bald Bron.