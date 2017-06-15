It didn’t take long for LeBron James to get back in the gym and start working towards next season’s revenge tour after the Cavaliers’ were trounced by the Warriors in five games in the NBA Finals. James posted a video to Instagram on Thursday showing him bouncing around the weight room while the Warriors were busy on their championship parade.
It’s clear James is back and focused on the task at hand, which is the uphill climb to catch Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and the Warriors’ squad that is definitely a super team no matter what Durant says. That could mean the Cavs need to make a move — possibly trying to turn Kevin Love into a different player via trade — but mostly, it means LeBron James has to be at his best again and ready to play almost every minute of every game against the Warriors.
To do that, James needs no distractions and to be at his very best. That means he’s got to workout and also not be worried about silly things, like continuing to fight with his hairline. Based off of his Instagram video and caption, this is going to be the summer of Bald Bron.
Why would that five head pay all that money on plugs just to shave them off?
So here’s the thing… HE IS NOT BALD. Its a haircut. A low cut fade.
You can literally see hair.
You are correct, he is not bald but baldING. I hope you weren’t really expecting Uproxx writers to research anything, though…like, even expecting them to view an IG vid prior to making it an “article” might be wanting too much.
Yea, I expected far too much here. Thats on me lol
Yeah, he just shaved it close, more plugs and krylon next year.
James just wanted to draw attention to himself on the day of the Warriors parade.
And for the record, I’m calling him averaging a a triple-double next year, in today’s game there’s a handful of guys who could do it if they focus on stats and he’s got to be pissed Russ thought of it first.
I’m sure Russ will get a thank-you card from the Warriors if James is gassed by the Finals.
I like this theory