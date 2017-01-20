Try Not To Cry At Obama's Farewell Speech

LeBron James Thanked Barack Obama For Being A ‘True Inspiration’

#LeBron James #Obama
Author Profile Picture
Senior Writer
01.20.17

The bromance between LeBron James and Barack Obama is no joke. So, it must be incredibly difficult for the greatest basketball player in the world to accept that his once-powerful close friend is now simply a regular citizen like the rest of us. No longer can James presumably just show up at the White House unannounced to grab a sandwich from the kitchen, and it’ll probably be a little harder for Obama to talk James into joining one of his legendary pick-up games now.

But that won’t stop James from taking time out of his family dinner to record a quick video to thank Barack and Michelle Obama for their service to their country and setting the standard on “you can.”

“Barack, I just want to say thank you for leading out country the best way you could, every single day,” James said, as Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” played in the background. “Standing tall, every single day, no matter the ups and downs, no matter the circumstances, no matter how difficult things may have been for our nation. You was always a staple, and WE truly appreciate it as a people.”

Somewhere, Joe Biden must be sitting by his phone, eagerly awaiting his own special video tribute from Ric Flair and/or Sgt. Slaughter.

TOPICS#LeBron James#Obama
TAGSBARACK OBAMALeBron JamesObama
Author Profile Picture
Ashley Burns has written about movies, TV, and sports for UPROXX since the site's first day.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP