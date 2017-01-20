The bromance between LeBron James and Barack Obama is no joke. So, it must be incredibly difficult for the greatest basketball player in the world to accept that his once-powerful close friend is now simply a regular citizen like the rest of us. No longer can James presumably just show up at the White House unannounced to grab a sandwich from the kitchen, and it’ll probably be a little harder for Obama to talk James into joining one of his legendary pick-up games now.

But that won’t stop James from taking time out of his family dinner to record a quick video to thank Barack and Michelle Obama for their service to their country and setting the standard on “you can.”

“Barack, I just want to say thank you for leading out country the best way you could, every single day,” James said, as Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” played in the background. “Standing tall, every single day, no matter the ups and downs, no matter the circumstances, no matter how difficult things may have been for our nation. You was always a staple, and WE truly appreciate it as a people.”

Somewhere, Joe Biden must be sitting by his phone, eagerly awaiting his own special video tribute from Ric Flair and/or Sgt. Slaughter.