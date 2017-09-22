Be Careful: If You Take Shots At Kevin Love Online, LeBron James Might Come For You

Just because Kevin Durant isn’t likely to respond to websites chirping him online doesn’t mean the rest of the NBA won’t clap back. One site learned that the hard way when a tweet poking fun at Kevin Love got both the forward and the league’s best player to dive into the fray with brutal responses.

Love and LeBron James have been close lately, working out together at UCLA and just generally seeming jovial about the upcoming season. But one Tweet claimed that the forward has a tough time getting along with his Cavaliers teammates.

A tweet by Barstool Sports’ official Twitter account called out Love on Friday, using a video of a bunch of kids dabbing for the camera in a row. The joke, apparently, is that the one who seems unsure of what to do must be Kevin Love.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS KEVIN LOVE LeBron James

