NBA 2K17 Predicts LeBron James' Career

LeBron James Quoted Big Sean In His Positive Tweets About The Cavs’ Future

#Big Sean #LeBron James
01.24.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James’ annual midseason meltdown may have finally come to a close as we’ve reached the last stage of its typical cycle: the self-aggrandizing yet motivational subtweet. Yes, LeBron has already complained publicly about the Cavaliers’ personnel, first demanding a backup point guard, then more pointedly asking for “a f*cking playmaker.” From there, ‘Bron went right into a few subtweets questioning the Cavs’ desire to repeat as champions. He’s wrapping things up with a few more tweets, and now that this is all done he might want to shut Twitter down, even months before he set to go into his “Zero Dark Thirty” mode. Kind of.

James took to his Twitter to vent by Mad Lib-ing his current situation into the chorus of Big Sean’s energetic hitBounce Back.” The track is all about, um, bouncing back from a few losses, so it’s kind of perfect for ‘Bron’s current situation and gives him a little bit of leeway to flex some of his talents as a rapper. “Lately taken L’s, but very soon we’ll bounce back,” he wrote, mimicking the chorus of Sean’s track. “Boy, frustrating as hell, I know my team we’ll bounce back.”

With Sean touting Jay Z as part of his “Clique,” who knows, maybe they can connect the dots and get LeBron on the remix? Probably not. Well, hopefully not because that sounds like an awful idea.

Subscribe to UPROXX

TOPICS#Big Sean#LeBron James
TAGSBig SeanLeBron James

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP