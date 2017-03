Twitter

LeBron James had a rough Wednesday night, and that had nothing to do with the Cavaliers losing 103-99 to the Celtics in Boston in a matchup of the East’s two best teams. James is very likely filled with regret that he didn’t do enough, and that has nothing to do with his 32-18-10 triple-double.

James had a chance to plow over New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and instead decided to pull up.