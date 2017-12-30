Getty Image

LeBron James turned 33 on Saturday. A superstar since he was a teenager, James has been in the spotlight for most of his life. With that has come fortune, amazing accomplishments and the chance to do things few people in the world can do.

But there was one sacrifice James had to make when he became famous so young. According to him, it was tough to get into clubs when he was underage. That’s why his 21st birthday was such a big deal, the Cavaliers superstar said on Saturday.

When reporters asked him to reflect on his past birthdays, he recalled how excited he was when he turned 21 because he could finally show up at a club and not get denied entry at the door.