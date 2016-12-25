6 Times LeBron Blocks Like A Shark

LeBron James Came Out Of Nowhere For The Big Block On Zaza Pachulia

#LeBron James
12.25.16 3 hours ago

Unlike last year, today’s Cavs-Warriors Christmas Day Finals rematch has not disappointed. Earlier in the first half, LeBron James and Kevin Durant were trading highlight-reel dunks like it was nothing. But LeBron wasn’t done yet. After getting a tough layup on one end, then falling down, LeBron got back up, recovered, and tracked Andre Iguodala all the way down the court before rising up for a big block on Zaza Pachulia.

Iguodala must’ve had flashbacks from the Finals when he gave the ball up to Pachulia, because the latter stood absolutely no chance of getting off an easy layup on the King. LeBron’s huge defensive play kept the game close as the Warriors took a 55-52 lead into halftime.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesZaza Pachulia

