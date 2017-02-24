LeBron James Ruthlessly Pinned This Courtney Lee Dunk Attempt Against The Backboard

02.23.17 49 mins ago

The All-Star break officially came to an end on Thursday evening, as the NBA returned to action with a six-game slate. As you might expect, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were prominently featured and the best team in the Eastern Conference did not disappoint. In fact, LeBron flashed some rested legs in the fourth quarter and New York Knicks swingman Courtney Lee felt his wrath as a result.

Lee’s course of action probably wasn’t the wisest in this instance and James made him pay for an ill-conceived dunk attempt. Cleveland’s bench erupted almost on cue after the ball was swatted away and LeBron made his presence felt by virtually stopping Lee’s progress dead with sheer physicality.

