LeBron James Took Giannis Antetokounmpo To School With A Vicious Block On The Fast Break

#NBA Tipoff #LeBron James
10.20.17 59 mins ago

NBA/LeaguePass

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA’s trendiest MVP candidate, and he’s earned that label. You can’t overstate his athleticism. You can’t overstate his skill. You can’t overstate his fun personality. He has it all, and a lot of NBA insiders are predicting that this is the year he puts it all together.

In fact, Kevin Durant gave Antetokounmpo the biggest compliment you can give an NBA player in a Q&A session on his YouTube channel earlier this month when he said the Greek Freak could end up being the best to ever do it. Yeah, that’s a pretty high ceiling.

We’re less than a week into the NBA season, and Antetokounmpo already has a handful of highlights that make you shake your head in wonderment. The NBA is taking notice, too, as Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got the marquee match-up against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN Friday night. The Greek Freak vs. King James did not disappoint. Antetokounmpo put up monster numbers, James put up monster numbers, and the two traded highlight bucket after highlight bucket all night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#LeBron James
TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoLeBron JamesNBA Tipoff

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 days ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP