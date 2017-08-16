ESPN

LeBron James seems like he’s had enough. Ever since the weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Va., LeBron has used has status as the most prominent athlete in the country to call out Donald Trump. On multiple occasions, LeBron has tweeted out criticisms of the President of the United States and the way he has led the nation in his nearly seven months in the White House.

Now, LeBron is getting off a Twitter and bringing his criticisms of Trump to an in-person audience. During an event on Tuesday with LeBron and a group of families at an amusement park in Ohio, LeBron got on stage and addressed the crowd. He decided to touch on the president and the events in Charlottesville before he said goodbye, according to Dave McMeniman of ESPN.