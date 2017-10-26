LeBron James Has Set One Final Goal For His Career

Getty Image

LeBron James has said before that he has nothing left to prove to anyone in his NBA career. But it’s clear that he has his own goals to achieve before he retires.

James shared one of those goals in an ESPN story about how he’s changed his shooting style because of an elbow injury. James hurt himself during offseason training and decided to keep shooting through the injury, finding a style that caused the least amount of pain possible.

That change in form, however, has thus far given him a smoother, more accurate stroke. And James thinks this new form can make him reach a new goal before he retires.