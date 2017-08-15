Getty Image

With all due respect to the Drew League, the VBL, or the newly-rebranded Crawsover in Seattle, the best summer hoops action is wherever LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, and company happen to be playing pickup games, and in recent days, all those names and more headlined some star-studded runs at Life Time Athletic at Sky in New York City.

Basketball trainer to the stars Chris Brickley has been kind enough to document footage of some of these pickup games — which is also where we saw Melo firing up perfect sky hooks in a sweat suit — and edit them together into neat packages of highlights of the most entertaining pickup hoops in the world.